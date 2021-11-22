Aces set to play in Gulf Coast Showcase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Aces men’s basketball team is going on a working vacation. They will be playing in the Gulf Coast Showcase Monday through Wednesday.

It’ll be a good opportunity to face some good competition, and put Saturday’s 16-point loss to Central Florida in the rear-view.

The purple pack will take on Rice Monday morning at 10 a.m.

Then, they’ll either play Vermont or Oakland sometime Tuesday and then Wednesday’s game is yet to be determined.

Head coach Todd Lickliter hopes his team can keep improving as they get closer to the conference schedule.

“We know how tough the conference is,” said Coach Lickliter. “We know the Missouri Valley’s very good. Our non-conference schedule this year is one that is also very strong, and so, the plan is for that to prepare us. Maybe it’ll be good for us, that’s the way I’m looking at it. Every challenge I’m just gonna look at it as an opportunity.”

“We just wanna win. That’s the whole goal,” said Gage Bobe, a junior guard. “Do what we need to do to win every game. That’s all we’re focused on.”

The Aces played in the Gulf Coast Showcase back in 2014 and won two games.

