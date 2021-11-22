420 Main implosion damages neighboring restaurant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say Sunday’s implosion of 420 main went off just like they had planned, but once the dust settled, there was some damage to a nearby restaurant.

Monday, Crews were out cleaning up the rubble that did some damage to Lic’s Deli on 5th street. Owners Kara Combs and Jamie Brown say luckily, the damage is pretty much all exterior.

“It survived it! Historical grant building from the 1800s, so we’re happy it made it out,” said Combs.

Owners say the rubble knocked down a sign, broke some windows and damaged some limestone.

“The parking lot. . . it was all of that rain and everything, it felt like a disaster zone,” said Brown. “Our parking lot was just covered with stuff.”

Inside the deli, owners say they’ve been busy with people coming to eat and see what’s left of 420 Main.

“It’s been busy,” said Combs. “The bookkeepers, Jamie, everybody had to come down and help work today because it’s been such a busy day.”

Owners say they weren’t worried, but part of them wondered how well their old building would hold up.

“We left on Friday and I was here Saturday and I was having second thoughts about whether I would have a building, then I started thinking about 71 years of stuff in this building that we’ve had forever,” Brown said.

Contracting company Barton Malow is in charge of fixing the damage and paying all expenses. Owners say the company has already gotten to work on it.

