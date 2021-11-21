Birthday Club
Site plans approved for shared kitchen space in Evansville

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Site plans have been approved for a new project in Evansville.

Officials announced on Friday that they’ve received approval for the Bedford Collab, which is a shared kitchen space coming to Evansville’s south side. It will be on Bedford Avenue.

The approved plans include completely renovating the building.

The Bedford Collab helps local south side chefs in need of kitchen space.

They say the new shared kitchen will open sometime in 2022.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

