Site plans approved for shared kitchen space in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Site plans have been approved for a new project in Evansville.

Officials announced on Friday that they’ve received approval for the Bedford Collab, which is a shared kitchen space coming to Evansville’s south side. It will be on Bedford Avenue.

The approved plans include completely renovating the building.

The Bedford Collab helps local south side chefs in need of kitchen space.

They say the new shared kitchen will open sometime in 2022.

