Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Over 150 Afghan refugees find home in Owensboro

Refugees from Afghanistan are arriving in Owensboro.
Refugees from Afghanistan are arriving in Owensboro.(WFIE)
By Robinson Miles
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Refugees from Afghanistan are now arriving in Owensboro, where volunteers have gotten creative as they’ve found places for them to stay.

The Comfort Suites in Owensboro is hosting some very special guests. The hotel has become the temporary home for about 120 refugees from Afghanistan.

In a normal year, the Owensboro International Center will help bring in about 40 refugees, but with this group, they’re accepting about 150 in ten days. The process has pushed volunteers to their limits, but it hasn’t taken them long to connect with the people, even though they’re from the other side of the world.

“That I don’t have a whole lot in common on the surface but deep down, I do because they’re kind and peaceful people who want to make a better life for their family, and they could not do that there,” said Diane Ford, an International Center Volunteer.

The Evansville Islamic Center has been providing food. Several other churches and organizations have also pitched in. They even bused them to Smothers Park Friday and then to the Islamic Center for prayer.

For some of them, it was the first time they’d been out of the hotel in over a week.

One man says he didn’t know Kentucky was even a state before coming here, and now he’s having a hard time imagining himself leaving.

“Since I didn’t know this state, my intention was to go here to get the document and to move out, but it’s completely changed now,” said Khaibar Shafaq, an Afgan refugee. “For many people, we talk with them, we discuss with them, they say, ‘oh no we don’t want to move, it’s a great place, people are very nice.’”

The work may be a strain on volunteers, but they say it’s worth it, and they do it out of love.

“Having the children lighten up the mood, well I’ve been worried about them,” said Nancy Connor, an International Center volunteer. “We’ll do the best we can to get them settled.”

The International Center is working to find apartments and housing, so that those who want to stay long-term may be able to.

150 refugees in 10 days may sound like a lot, but they’re not done yet. They’re excited to receive those who are still on their way.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ft. Branch attempted break in
Neighbors unsettled by break-ins in southern Gibson Co.
A man who worked in Evansville's tallest building reflects.
Man who worked in the Petroleum Club for nearly three decades reflects ahead of implosion
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home
Part of SR 162 in Dubois Co. closed due to wreck
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas

Latest News

Watch Live: 420 Main building to be imploded Sunday morning
Site plans approved for shared kitchen space in Evansville
Drumstick Dash.
Annual Drumstick Dash helps put Thanksgiving meals on Tri-State tables
Construction on US 60 in Henderson County has been extended.
Part of US 60 in Henderson Co. closed through Monday