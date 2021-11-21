Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

OPD: Owensboro man barricades himself inside home before lighting fire

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police Department says they arrested a man after he barricaded himself inside a house, started a fire and then attempted to flee the scene.

According to a press release, OPD responded to a disturbance call on Saturday around 11:40 p.m.

They say it happened on the 2200 block of Old Henderson Rd.

OPD says the suspect, Rafael Ramirez, barricaded himself inside the home alone. Ramirez then set the house on fire before exiting where he was later arrested.

Detectives responded to investigate and charged Ramirez with the following:

- Arson 2nd Degree

- Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree

- Two counts of Criminal Mischief 1st Degree

- Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree

- Resisting Arrest

Officials say this investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information is encouraged to call Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14 News Special Report: 420 Main Building Implosion
420 Main building implosion
A man who worked in Evansville's tallest building reflects.
Man who worked in the Petroleum Club for nearly three decades reflects ahead of implosion
Ft. Branch attempted break in
Neighbors unsettled by break-ins in southern Gibson Co.
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home
Part of SR 162 in Dubois Co. closed due to wreck

Latest News

14 News Special Report: 420 Main Building Implosion
420 Main building implosion
Refugees from Afghanistan are arriving in Owensboro.
Over 150 Afghan refugees find home in Owensboro
Site plans approved for shared kitchen space in Evansville
Drumstick Dash.
Annual Drumstick Dash helps put Thanksgiving meals on Tri-State tables