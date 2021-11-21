OPD: Owensboro man barricades himself inside home before lighting fire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police Department says they arrested a man after he barricaded himself inside a house, started a fire and then attempted to flee the scene.

According to a press release, OPD responded to a disturbance call on Saturday around 11:40 p.m.

They say it happened on the 2200 block of Old Henderson Rd.

OPD says the suspect, Rafael Ramirez, barricaded himself inside the home alone. Ramirez then set the house on fire before exiting where he was later arrested.

Detectives responded to investigate and charged Ramirez with the following:

- Arson 2nd Degree

- Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree

- Two counts of Criminal Mischief 1st Degree

- Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree

- Resisting Arrest

Officials say this investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information is encouraged to call Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.