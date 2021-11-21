Birthday Club
One person dead after Saturday crash in Owensboro

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police responded to a fatal crash in the 1700 block of Virginia Court in Owensboro Saturday afternoon.

They say that crash was between a motorcycle and a parked car. It happened around 3:30 p.m.

Officials say the operator of the motorcycle was taken to Owensboro Health where he died several hours later.

Authorities say they will be investigating the collision.

