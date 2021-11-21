One person dead after Saturday crash in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police responded to a fatal crash in the 1700 block of Virginia Court in Owensboro Saturday afternoon.

They say that crash was between a motorcycle and a parked car. It happened around 3:30 p.m.

Officials say the operator of the motorcycle was taken to Owensboro Health where he died several hours later.

Authorities say they will be investigating the collision.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.