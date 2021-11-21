HPD: Shots fired at Henderson home with 8 people inside

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department says they were called to the 200 block of Letcher Street around midnight in reference to shots fired.

According to a press release, one of the people who was in the home at the time of the shooting told police he and some friends were at a bar before the shooting.

He says while he was leaving the bar he got into a fight with another person. Afterward, he returned to the residence, and about five minutes later shots were fired at the home.

HPD says there were eight people including juveniles inside the home at the time, but no one was hurt.

They say bullets were found laying on the floor and lodged into wall decorations.

Officers say they also noticed one of the cars outside the home had bullet holes, and numerous shell casings lying in the road.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the case should contact the Henderson Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

