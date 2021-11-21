Chilly but dry Monday, rain likely Thanksgiving Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been a dreary Sunday with light rain and mist through most of the day. Despite the clouds and the rain, our high temperatures were seasonable, reaching the low 50s this afternoon.

As the clouds and rain move out tonight, our winds will increase, coming from the north-northwest at around 5 to 14 mph with gusts as high as 21 mph. That will push colder air into the Tri-State. Our temperatures will fall back through the 40s this evening, then through the 30s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 20s to low 30s by Monday morning.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds Monday, but our temperatures will remain chilly. We will spend most of the day in the 30s, only briefly breaking into the low 40s Monday afternoon. Monday night will be clear, calm and cold with low temperatures in the low to mid 20s!

Our wind direction will begin to shift again on Tuesday, bringing warmer air up from the south. Tuesday will be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 40s, then we will climb into the mid to upper 50s Wednesday as that flow of warm air continues.

However, we will also see increasing clouds on Wednesday as a cold front approaches our region from the northwest. That cold front will push rain into the Tri-State, beginning late Wednesday night and continuing through much of Thanksgiving Day. Thunderstorms are not expected, but most of us will pick up between 0.25 and 0.75″ of rain.

That rain will move out just in time for Black Friday shopping, but it will also leave behind another temperature drop. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to around 50° Thursday, but we will drop into the mid 20s by Friday morning, and we will only climb into the low 40s that afternoon despite mostly sunny skies.

We will climb back into the mid to upper 40s by the weekend under a mix of sun and clouds. There is another slight chance of rain Saturday evening.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.