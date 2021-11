OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Families could snag a Thanksgiving meal at Kendall Perkins Park in Owensboro Friday night.

The event was put on by Beverly’s Hearty Slice.

There were 160 free Thanksgiving meals for families.

Organizers also handed out coats and pizza until 7 p.m.

