Rain likely Sunday and Thanksgiving Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rain and cooler weather are on the way as we head into Thanksgiving week!

Today was a bit breezy at times, but it was a warm wind from the south. That helped our temperatures climb from the low 30s this morning into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

The wind will die down some tonight, but we will still have a light breeze coming from the south. Our temperatures will only fall into the low to mid 40s overnight under mostly cloudy skies.

Rain also returns tonight as a cold front approaches our region from the northwest. That rain will start out isolated this evening, then it will become more widespread late tonight, mainly after 1 AM.

Scattered showers are likely Sunday, mainly before 3 PM, then the rain will become more isolated before tapering off completely by Sunday night. Temperatures will top out in the low 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

As the cold front bringing us that rain pushes off to the east Sunday evening, our skies will clear and our wind will change direction, coming from the north-northwest at around 6 to 12 mph with gusts up to 24 mph. That flow of cold air will drop our temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s by the end of Sunday night.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds Monday with high temperatures in the low 40s and overnight lows in the low to mid 20s! After that cold start, we will climb into the mid to upper 40s Tuesday afternoon thanks to plenty of sunshine.

By Wednesday, our wind direction will shift again, pushing our temperatures into the mid 50s, but our clouds will also increase Wednesday as another cold front approaches our region.

Scattered rain is likely, starting late Wednesday night and continuing on and off throughout most of Thanksgiving Day as that cold front swings through our region. That rain will clear in time for Black Friday shopping, but it will leave behind another temperature drop. Highs will be in the upper 40s to around 50° on Thursday, but we will drop into the upper 20s by Friday morning with highs in the low to mid 40s Friday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

