Part of SR 162 in Dubois Co. closed due to wreck

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office say part of State Road 162 is currently shut down due to a wreck.

They say multiple vehicles are involved.

It happened north of Ferdinand.

Officials say the roadway will be shut down until further notice. They ask you to avoid the area.

We’ll update you once the road is back open.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

