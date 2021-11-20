Man who worked in the Petroleum Club for nearly three decades reflects ahead of implosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man who spent nearly three decades of his life at 420 Main Street was stunned when he heard the building was coming down.

“I just can’t believe that after it’s long history,” said Charles Evans. “That not only building’s coming down but also the legacy of the petroleum club is coming down.”

Evans started out working as a bus boy at the Petroleum Club. He later became assistant manager.

“My wife says I was stunned,” said Evans. “I just couldn’t believe they were going to implode the building.”

The Petroleum club was on the 17th and 18th floors of 420 Main Street. The club shut its doors for good in 2006. Evans says the club was the spot for the biggest names in Evansville.

“The petroleum club was the epitome of socializing,” said Evans. “It was the elite, the CEOs, the presidents of companies always making big deals.”

Evans says when you went to the petroleum club, that was your night.

“And that was when dining was dining,” said Evans. “It was an event for the evening.”

Evans says they never spoke about the club to anyone.

“You can’t repeat what happens at the club,” said Evans.

With the building coming down, the legacy of the Petroleum Club lives on through the stories of Charles and everyone else who worked with him.

