John & Elizabeth Hall laid to rest Saturday

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - John and Elizabeth Hall were laid to rest on Saturday in New Harmony.

Family and friends of the 74-year-olds gathered together to celebrate the life of the couple, who were the victims of a double homicide in Mt. Vernon earlier this month.

28-year-old Austin Kusturin is charged with two counts of murder in the case.

Officials say his next court appearance will be in December.

