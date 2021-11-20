John & Elizabeth Hall laid to rest Saturday
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - John and Elizabeth Hall were laid to rest on Saturday in New Harmony.
Family and friends of the 74-year-olds gathered together to celebrate the life of the couple, who were the victims of a double homicide in Mt. Vernon earlier this month.
28-year-old Austin Kusturin is charged with two counts of murder in the case.
Officials say his next court appearance will be in December.
