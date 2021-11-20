Birthday Club
Anonymous donation helping Tri-State Food Bank

By Daniel Baldwin
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A random act of kindness made its way to an Evansville radio studio.

An anonymous person left a $2,000 cash donation for the Tri-State Food Bank.

The donation was given to support WIKY’s “Ton of Turkeys campaign,” an on-air fundraiser to help families in need during Thanksgiving.

People can donate money or frozen turkeys to the Food Bank.

The donation was given to the group Friday morning, and that’s not all, officials say Evansville company LyondellBasell is matching donations, dollar for dollar.

”Totally unprompted. This is an anonymous donor. Perhaps our secret Santa, or should I say secret pilgrim since it has to do with Thanksgiving. This is just tremendous. It’s one of those heartwarming stories that will inspire other people when they know the leverage power that a matching gift has, and other people can give and know their donation will be doubled,” said Tri-State Food Bank Director Glenn Roberts.

Roberts says they are accepting donations until Wednesday of next week for the Ton of Turkeys campaign.

