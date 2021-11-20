Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Annual Drumstick Dash held Saturday in Evansville

Drumstick Dash.
Drumstick Dash.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Thanksgiving tradition was back Saturday morning in Evansville.

Runners were out bright and early at the CK Newsome Center for the Drumstick Dash.

For the past 10 years, the Evansville Rescue Mission’s Drumstick Dash has helped put a Thanksgiving meal on the table for over 19,000 families around the Tri-State.

All race proceeds go straight toward the Gobbler Gathering, Evansville Rescue Mission’s Thanksgiving food box giveaway.

“When we give away 2,000 boxes, we figure that feeds around 8,000 Tri-State residents,” said Tracy Gorman, president and CEO of Evansville Rescue Mission. “It’s a big event, a lot of people are participating. There will be about 1,200 volunteers that day. This is just a really busy week for the rescue mission.”

The food box includes a turkey and all of the sides that families need for a full Thanksgiving meal.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Charles Goodwin.
Affidavit: Registered sex offender arrested on child molestation charges
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Jacob Clare
Video shows Noah Clare reuniting with family in California
Moises Jaramillo and Kenneth Arntz
Two arrested after burglary at Daviess Co. business

Latest News

John and Elizabeth Hall.
John & Elizabeth Hall laid to rest Saturday
Part of SR 162 in Dubois Co. closed due to wreck
Thanksgiving meal giveaway held Friday night in Owensboro
Thanksgiving meal giveaway held Friday night in Owensboro
A man who worked in Evansville's tallest building reflects.
Man who worked in the Petroleum Club for nearly three decades reflects ahead of implosion