Annual Drumstick Dash held Saturday in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Thanksgiving tradition was back Saturday morning in Evansville.

Runners were out bright and early at the CK Newsome Center for the Drumstick Dash.

For the past 10 years, the Evansville Rescue Mission’s Drumstick Dash has helped put a Thanksgiving meal on the table for over 19,000 families around the Tri-State.

All race proceeds go straight toward the Gobbler Gathering, Evansville Rescue Mission’s Thanksgiving food box giveaway.

“When we give away 2,000 boxes, we figure that feeds around 8,000 Tri-State residents,” said Tracy Gorman, president and CEO of Evansville Rescue Mission. “It’s a big event, a lot of people are participating. There will be about 1,200 volunteers that day. This is just a really busy week for the rescue mission.”

The food box includes a turkey and all of the sides that families need for a full Thanksgiving meal.

