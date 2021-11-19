USI joins network to help become more dementia-friendly

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana announced they have joined the Dementia Friendly America (DFA) network of communities.

School leaders say by doing this they will be joining the ranks of other universities national that are working to become more dementia-friendly.

According to a press release, the USI Community’s designation is part of the Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program (GWEP), which is a grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

In addition to dementia education, officials say the GWEP is also focused on developing a workforce to maximize patient and family engagement and integrating geriatrics into primary care.

Earlier this year, GWEP spearheaded efforts in Petersburg and Rockport to join the DFA network.

These communities recognized November as National Family Caregivers Month and held workshops on several topics, including dementia awareness, healthy eating, storytelling and community resources.

Leaders at the Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program are hope that the efforts underway at USI will help spread so that the wider community can also work toward being dementia-friendly.

According to Dementia Friendly America, a dementia-friendly community is “informed, safe and respectful of individuals with the disease, their families and caregivers and provides supportive options that foster quality of life.”

Deaconess Clinic, the Alzheimer’s Association and two Area Agencies on Aging (SWIRCA & More and Generations) are collaborating with the USI GWEP dementia-friendly initiatives across the region.

For more information and meeting schedule, visit USI.edu/dfc/usi-community.

