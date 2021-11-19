USDA invests over $692K to improve equitable housing in Indiana

INDIANA (WFIE) - The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing over $692,000 to help improve equitable housing in Indiana.

The money was a part of USDA’s $86 million investment to improve equitable access to jobs, business opportunities, education, housing and health care for people who live and work in rural areas.

“By partnering with these Agencies, USDA is investing in rural Indiana to ensure that our most underserved communities receive the same assistance that their urban counterparts do,” said Indiana Rural Development Acting State Director Curtis Johnson. “USDA’s investments continue to carry out the American Rescue Plan Act to achieve equity and help rural America build back better.”

Habitat for Humanity of Indiana will use over $184,000 to provide technical assistance to 19 rural recipients whose average population is 11,382.

Southeastern Indiana Regional Planning Commission and Southern Indiana Development Commission will collectively get $508,300 through the Housing Preservation Grant Program to help 91 low-income people make repairs to their homes.

Officials say these investments will support healthier and happier lives for all 91 homeowners.

You can find more information on programs through USDA Rural Development here.

