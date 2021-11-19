Two arrested after burglary at Daviess Co. business

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two man have been arrested on burglary charges in Daviess County.

Deputies say they were called to the 4000 block of Vincent Station Road Wednesday because several items had been taken from a business.

Thursday morning, they say employees found two men inside the building.

Deputies say one suspect ran, while another dropped items, got into a car, and drove off. They say he nearly hit the employee with the car.

About three hours later, deputies say a car matching the description was found down the road at a different business.

After speaking with employees there, deputies say they found and arrested 27-year-old Kenneth Arnz and 38-year-old Moises Jaramillo.

Deputies say they found items in the suspects’ car that matched the items stolen on Wednesday.

They say they are still investigating.

In addition to the burglary charge, Arnz is also facing a wanton endangerment charge.

Moises Jaramillo (Daviess Co. Jail)

Kenneth Arntz (Daviess Co. Jail)

