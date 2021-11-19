Spot at state up for grabs for the Mt. Carmel football program

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - Mt. Carmel advanced to the IHSA semifinal as they have stayed undefeated since 2019. The last time the Golden Aces made a run for state was in 2011.

Now, the focus is on the undefeated Tolono Unity (12-0).

“Their line’s pretty solid,” Aces wide receiver Zach Allen said. “I don’t know if we’ve really seen anybody that’s been able to compete with our line. I think that’s going to be a big challenge for us. But I know our guys got it. I’m going to trust in them and their going to prove themselves once again.”

So far in the postseason, the Aces have held off their opponents to no more than 14 points, while scoring an average of 43 points. Head Coach Michael Brewer said while their defense has been sound all season, they’re picking up on all cylinders at the right time.

”Defensively we’ve been strong all year long, continue to do a good job against some really good opponents,” Brewer said. “Really good Benton team, held them to 14 points last week, and Zeke Hadra’s back now so that’s been a big boost to the offense as well. I think we’re playing our best football right now.”

