Several people taken to hospital with minor injuries after Princeton crash

Several hurt in 2 car crash
Several hurt in 2 car crash(Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634)
By Jill Lyman
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:24 PM CST
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton firefighters say several people hurt in a two car crash Thursday night.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 41 and Richland Creek Drive.

Area emergency crews were called in to help since so many people had to go to the hospital, but Princeton Fire officials say all of the injuries are minor.

