Public meeting set to address pollution findings in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Happening Monday in Henderson, city leaders will hold their first public meeting to address the safety concerns surrounding the recent findings of PFAS pollution in the city.

As we reported, Shamrock Technologies discovered those forever chemicals in soil and groundwater around its facilities in Henderson.

Officials say PFAS have been linked to health concerns because they break down slowly and can build up in the environment.

Despite these concerns, local and state officials have determined the city’s drinking water is safe.

You can learn more about the chemicals and the effect on the environment at that public meeting.

It’s scheduled for Monday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Municipal Center on First Street.

