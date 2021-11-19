Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Peanut Butter and Jelly spared from Thanksgiving table during White House ceremony

By Nicole Neuman
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE WHITE HOUSE (Gray DC) - Justice has been served with a side of holiday cheer!

On Friday, the White House officially kicked off the holiday season with its annual turkey pardoning.

“As a University of Delaware man, I’m partial to blue hens, but today, we’re going to talk turkey,” said President Joe Biden during the pardoning ceremony at the White House rose garden.

National White House turkeys, named Peanut Butter and Jelly, won’t be served at the Thanksgiving table.

“Secretary Buttigieg couldn’t be here today. I’m sorry, Pete and Chasten, Peanut Butter and Jelly are now the new Indiana power couple,” the president joked.

The pair of male broad-breasted white turkeys flocked to our nation’s capital from Indiana, making their splashy debut at the Willard InterContinental Hotel on Thursday.

Phil Seger of the National Turkey Federation says he’s honored Indiana was chosen.

”We’re thankful to the White House for the invite,” Seger told the Gray Television Washington News Bureau

Ahead of their big day, the pair rested in their very own hotel room, before heading to the executive mansion.

Indiana turkey grower Andrea Welp began raising Peanut Butter and Jelly in mid-July. Welp says she prepped them to be camera-ready.

”Lights and sounds that they’re going to see in D.C. while they’re meeting the president,” said Welp.

This is President Joe Biden’s first turkey pardon. Now that Peanut Butter and Jelly can live to see another day, they’re on their way to their new home at Purdue University.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Related Stories
Meet National White House Turkeys Peanut Butter & Jelly
Peanut Butter & Jelly make their big debut in Washington, D.C.

Most Read

Jacob Clare
Video shows Noah Clare reuniting with family in California
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Man sentenced in Erica Owen murder
Man who murdered Erica Owen sentenced to life without parole
Charles R. Jean
Man shot in Owensboro, suspect arrested
Diana Ellmers
Woman sentenced for attempted murder of Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Deputy

Latest News

Biden pardons national turkeys Peanut Butter & Jelly
Biden pardons national turkeys Peanut Butter & Jelly
People gather outside Hinkley High School in Aurora, Colo., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021., where...
Cops: 3 people shot in suburban Denver school parking lot
Defendant Billy Chemirmir listens to motions and language being discussed and sent to the jury...
Mistrial declared in case of man charged in 18 Texas deaths
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., presides over House passage of President Joe...
House OKs $2T ‘Build Back Better’ social, climate bill in Biden win; Senate next