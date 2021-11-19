Memorial tennis player commits to the University of Kentucky

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Memorial senior Ellie Myers signed her National Letter of Intent today to play tennis for the University of Kentucky. Myers is the number one player in Indiana and 20th in the Nation.

At Memorial, she was named SIAC All-Conference Player and First Team All-State for both her freshman and junior seasons.

“I’m excited to continue playing tennis, the sport that I love, at Kentucky,” Myer said. “Having this decision made is such a relief. Since I was 10 years old, I knew I wanted to play in college, so it’s just really exciting that it finally came true.”

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.