Jury finds Spencer Co. woman guilty in deadly 2019 wreck

Amanda Huff
Amanda Huff(Spencer Co. Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A jury has found a Spencer County woman guilty in a deadly 2019 wreck that involved a scooter.

Authorities say that wreck happened in November near the intersection of Cherry and Washington in Dale.

They say Amanda Huff hit Eugene Hufnagel, who was on a three-wheeled scooter.

Huff was later arrested and charged with five counts.

[Suspect in deadly hit & run released to await trial]

On Friday, the Spencer County Prosecutor said a jury found Huff guilty on two level four felony counts after an eight-day trial.

They found Huff guilty of felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and causing death while operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the blood.

Officials say a level four felony has a sentencing range of two to 12 years.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for December.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

