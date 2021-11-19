Ind. reports 4 new area COVID deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 3,767 new COVID-19 cases and 26 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 1,069,450 cases and 16,673 deaths.

The map shows 73 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 27 new cases in Warrick County, 19 new cases in Dubois County, 12 new cases in Perry County, 11 new cases in both Gibson and Pike counties, nine new cases in Spencer County and eight new cases in Posey County.

There were four newly reported deaths in our area. Of those deaths, two were residents of Dubois County, and there was one resident from both Vanderburgh and Perry counties.

The state COVID map shows Vanderburgh, Warrick, Dubois, Perry, Posey, and Gibson Counties are all back in the orange on the metrics map.

Only Spencer and Pike Counties are in yellow.

Any Hoosier five and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 33,544 cases, 494 deaths

Dubois Co. - 8,597 cases, 137 deaths

Warrick Co. - 11,772 cases, 189 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,768 cases, 53 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,932 cases, 44 deaths

Gibson Co. - 6,857 cases, 116 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,505 cases, 46 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,391 cases, 44 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.