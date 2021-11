Green River District reports 8 new COVID deaths, 288 cases since Tues.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Friday, the Green River District Health Department reported 288 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight related deaths since Tuesday.

Of the new cases, they say 156 were in Daviess County, 51 were in Henderson County, 33 were in Ohio County, 14 were in Webster County, 13 were in both Hancock and McLean counties and eight new cases were from Union County.

The COVID-19 related deaths included three residents from Daviss County, two residents of Ohio County, and one resident from each Henderson, Union and Webster counties.

The current seven-day average for new cases in the seven-county district is now 74.9 new cases a day.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find a vaccine location.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

Daviess Co. - 17,503 cases, 275 deaths, 54.29% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 5,685 cases, 93 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 8,462 cases, 205 deaths

Ohio Co. - 4,614 cases, 85 deaths, 40.85% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 8,038 cases, 112 deaths, 51.46% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 2,515 cases, 39 deaths, 47.50% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 1,519 cases, 42 deaths, 50.08% vaccinated

Union Co. - 2,486 cases, 37 deaths, 41.94% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 1,397 cases, 19 deaths, 60.07% vaccinated

