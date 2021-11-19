Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - The search is over for an Ohio County man accused of kidnapping his three-year-old son and 16-year-old niece. Officials say the man accused of taking them is in custody.

The vote on President Biden’s “Build Back Together” bill is delayed. House Democrats will reconvene this morning.

The famous Peanut Butter and Jelly is leaving their little farm in Dubois County and are heading to the White House to be pardoned by the president today.

We’re just two days away from Evansville’s skyline changing. We have live coverage this morning on the 420 Main implosion.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.