EVSC asking for community feedback in survey

By Josh Lucca
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - EVSC is asking for feedback from the community as they work on their next improvement plan.

With EVSC’s five year continuous improvement plan coming to an end, they’re putting out a community survey during Better Together Week.

It’s a week-long celebration of the community’s future.

”It’s been very interesting, the feedback window continues, and we have had many responses well over a thousand so far. Some of the things that people have been lifting up is the idea, the value of, respect responsibility. Those are definitely some of the key areas,” said EVSC spokesperson Jason Woebkenberg.

EVSC staff say that this survey is open to everyone in Vanderburgh County and it’s a way to establish ownership with everyone regarding the school system.

The survey is open through this Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

