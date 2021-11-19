Evansville Police called to shots fired

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to the area of Kentucky and Stanley Ave. in Evansville.

Dispatchers say around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, several callers reported hearing shots fired.

There was also a break-in reported in the area, although it’s not clear if they are connected.

A caller in the 2500 block of N. Kentucky believed a bullet had hit his home.

We are working to get more information.

