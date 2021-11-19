Evansville Police called to shots fired
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to the area of Kentucky and Stanley Ave. in Evansville.
Dispatchers say around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, several callers reported hearing shots fired.
There was also a break-in reported in the area, although it’s not clear if they are connected.
A caller in the 2500 block of N. Kentucky believed a bullet had hit his home.
We are working to get more information.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.