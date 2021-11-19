Birthday Club
Daviess County football breaks records as they continue their road to state

By Tamar Sher
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County (11-1) continues their record-breaking road to state. The Panthers’ 11 wins are the most they have tallied in a single season.

”To play in a third round playoff game, it hasn’t been done in I don’t know how long in Daviess County high school, it pumps us all up, we’re all ready to go,” senior linebacker Parker Crews said.

Moving forward, they know they will have their work cut out for them against the powerhouse 11-1 St. Xavier team.

But according to head coach Matt Brannon, the Panthers are determined to make a statement.

“When you go up against powerhouse programs, you understand that there’s a reason why they’re good,” Brannon said. “They’re very disciplined, they’re tough, they’re physical, but we are as well. This is a special group, so I’m glad they’re able to be labeled as one of, if not the, best team that’s ever played here. We’ve made a statement in our part of the world, but we want to make a statement state-wide.”

The Panthers will travel to Louisville Friday to play St. Xavier at 7:30 p.m..

