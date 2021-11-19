Birthday Club
Cloudy with showers over the weekend

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The morning low hit 23 for our coldest morning of the season on Friday. Clouds will stream into the Tri-State for Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Saturday will range in the low to mid 50s. Scattered showers return Saturday night, and will linger through the first half of the day on Sunday. The high on Sunday will climb to around 57. Another surge of cold air will arrive for the first part of next week. Partly sunny Monday through Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s Monday and middle 40s Tuesday. Scattered showers return on Wednesday and we will have rain likely by Thanksgiving night and Friday.

