Business holding Main St. implosion sale

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One downtown store owner is looking at the bright side with the upcoming implosion happening across the street.

Sixth and Zero is a “sustainability lifestyle shop and refillery.”

They sell soaps and body products that they make on site and their business is focused on reducing single-use plastics.

They also offer to refill home good products, from soaps to cleaners, by the ounce.

They are located across from the 420 Main building which will be imploded this Sunday, so in order to have a little fun with the event, the shop is having a sale where customers can buy any four items for 20% off.

“So that way we have a little reward for folks. We know the road is closed, they might have to walk a little further. Might be a little more difficult to navigate to get to us. So we appreciate the effort and we just wanted to reward it, and try to encourage folks to keep coming and to come down and shop this week still,” said Owner Mary Allen.

Allen says they are just trying to stay positive, and although this may be a slight inconvenience, they are excited to see something new across the street.

