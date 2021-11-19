Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Business holding Main St. implosion sale

By Josh Lucca
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One downtown store owner is looking at the bright side with the upcoming implosion happening across the street.

[Related: Old National Bank remembers 420 Main ahead of implosion]

Sixth and Zero is a “sustainability lifestyle shop and refillery.”

They sell soaps and body products that they make on site and their business is focused on reducing single-use plastics.

They also offer to refill home good products, from soaps to cleaners, by the ounce.

They are located across from the 420 Main building which will be imploded this Sunday, so in order to have a little fun with the event, the shop is having a sale where customers can buy any four items for 20% off.

“So that way we have a little reward for folks. We know the road is closed, they might have to walk a little further. Might be a little more difficult to navigate to get to us. So we appreciate the effort and we just wanted to reward it, and try to encourage folks to keep coming and to come down and shop this week still,” said Owner Mary Allen.

Allen says they are just trying to stay positive, and although this may be a slight inconvenience, they are excited to see something new across the street.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah and Amber Clare.
CA woman says she spotted Jacob Clare with kidnapped children, called 911
Man sentenced in Erica Owen murder
Man who murdered Erica Owen sentenced to life without parole
Charles R. Jean
Man shot in Owensboro, suspect arrested
Evansville man facing child molestation charge
Vann Park Apartments
Name released of woman stabbed to death in Evansville

Latest News

Moises Jaramillo and Kenneth Arntz
Two arrested after burglary at Daviess Co. business
Business holding Main St. implosion sale
Business holding Main St. implosion sale
911 call leads to safe recovery of missing children
911 call leads to safe recovery of missing children
Shots fired in area of Kentucky and Stanley
Shots fired in Evansville