Bright Skies, Less Windy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clear and frosty this morning as lows sink into the mid-20s. Mostly sunny and brisk behind lighter northeast winds. High temps will remain below normal in the mid-40s. Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy with lows temps in the upper 20s.

Saturday, mostly cloudy, breezy, and warmer as high temps settle in the mid-50s.

Sunday, cloudy with rain ending during the morning. Sunday afternoon, slow clearing with high temps in the mid-50s behind southerly winds.

