Beverly’s Hearty Slice providing free Thanksgiving meals at Kendall Perkins Park

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Families can snag a Thanksgiving meal at Kendall Perkins Park in Owensboro Friday night.

The Beverly’s Hearty Slice event hands out pizza and water to folks every other Friday at the park, but the event Friday is extra special.

Travis Owsley, Beverly’s Hearty Slice founder, posted on Facebook, showing all of the food they’ve been collecting.

Those hams and veggies created 160 meals, which families can grab at the event.

They’ll also be handing out coats and, of course, their traditional Friday pizza.

That set for 5:30 to 7.

