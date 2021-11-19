Affidavit: Registered sex offender arrested on child molestation charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A registered sex offender in Evansville has been arrested on several child molestation charges.

Officials say three juvenile victims were interviewed at Holly’s House.

Authorities say all three of them accused 34-year-old Charles Goodwin of sexual abuse.

According to an affidavit, Goodwin has previously been convicted of child molesting and is a registered sex offender, a serious violent felon and a habitual offender.

He’s being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

