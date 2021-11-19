420 Main building to be imploded Sunday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today is the last Friday the 420 Main building will be standing in downtown Evansville.

[County Historian looks back at the history behind the 420 Main building ahead of implosion]

The building is set to be imploded this weekend. It’s scheduled to happen around 7 a.m. Sunday.

Below is the map of some restrictions downtown that you’ll need to be aware of this weekend.

Exclusion Zone. (Evansville Police Department)

The red outline on the map is called the Exclusion Zone.

Officials say no one may be outside that outlined area during or immediately after the implosion. Officials say that includes sidewalks, rooftops, decks, balconies, parking garages or on the street.

This includes the area of South East Third Street up to MLK Boulevard, including the Ford Center and Victory Theater.

The METS bus terminal is not included in that zone.

Earlier last week, we spoke with businesses like Backstage Bar and Grill on Main Street. They told us they won’t be allowed to open that day until that is all taken care of.

There are other places downtown that might be affected by foot traffic that day.

However, when we spoke with some businesses, they told us they weren’t that concerned.

[Business holding Main St. implosion sale]

Officials say the area is expected to be open to pedestrians and most car traffic by noon on Sunday.

Officials ask people to stay away from downtown during the implosion.

[Old National Bank remembers 420 Main ahead of implosion]

City officials say the best way to see the implosion will be on TV or live streams.

We will have live coverage of the implosion Sunday morning. Be sure to watch as the tallest building in Evansville comes down.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.