Woman sentenced for attempted murder of Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Deputy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The woman who pleaded guilty last month to the attempted murder of a Vanderburgh County Deputy has been sentenced.

Officials say Diana Ellmers was sentenced Thursday to 26 years in prison.

In September 2020, a deputy responded to reports of a car, which they later found out was stolen, that had been hit on railroad tracks in the southern edge of the county.

They say two people ran from the scene, but were later spotted.

[Previous Story: Watch: EPD releases body cam video from officer-involved shooting]

When deputies tried to approach, they say Ellmers began shooting. The deputy was not hurt.

Cade Kirk was also arrested in the case and is still facing gun and theft charges. His trial is now set for March 9.

Both Ellmers and Kirk were hit with return fire from authorities.

