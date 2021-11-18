Vanderburgh County puts over $5 million towards water and sewer infrastructure projects

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Commissioners announced the first amendment to the American Rescue Plan Coronavirus Local Recovery Fund Utilization Plan.

They say they will be allocating $5.95 million of that funding towards water and sewer infrastructure projects.

The largest chunk of money will be going towards the Boonville New Harmony Road - Interstate 69 sanitary sewer, according to county officials.

They confirm that the funding will provide a lift station in the southwest quadrant of the interchange along with about 1,600 feet of gravity sewer. They claim this will allow existing homes that are currently served by septic systems to connect to a sanitary sewer.

“These new and current water and sewer infrastructure projects are vital to our community. They will help numerous neighborhoods and facilities, such as schools and churches,” said Commissioner Ben Shoulders in a press release.

Meanwhile, $1.9 million of the funding will go towards Boonville-New Harmony Road, specifically between Petersburg Road and State Road 57.

Additionally, the county commissioners are putting $550,000 of the funding towards Phase 2 of Kansas Road Storm Sewers project. Finally, $500,000 will go towards the Woods Avenue neighborhood to install storm sewers.

Officials say that area gets routine flooding during hard rainfall.

“These folks are experiencing on the west side a lot more than that,” said Vanderburgh County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave. “When they get a hard rain, they get water in their homes, so close to their homes that they’re miserable and unhappy. They even think that maybe they should move. So, this is going to breathe new life into that very old neighborhood. So, I’m very excited about that.”

The county engineer, John Stoll, says the staggered start dates for the projects range from this week to 2023.

