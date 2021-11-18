Birthday Club
UE reinstates campus mask mandate

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville reinstated its campus mask mandate.

That policy went back into effect on Wednesday.

This comes as cases are going up in area counties.

[Most area counties back in orange on Ind. COVID-19 metrics map]

School officials say all individuals must wear a mask while indoors. They say all other COVID policies, including capacity limits, will remain in effect.

You can find more information on UE’s mask mandate here.

Officials at the University of Southern Indiana say face covers continue to be required indoors.

They also say physical distancing of three feet or more will continue to be required.

Find more information on USI’s website.

