Gibson Southern football program looks for first state appearance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson Southern used every weapon to defeat a tough Lawrenceburg team 31-29 on Saturday.

As postseason games go, the Tigers who trailed 28-14 came back in the fourth quarter to take the lead, but Chris Spear saved the day with a 20-yard field goal to secure the Titans 3A regional title.

”I just think we have a great offensive line, that starts everything,” Titans head coach Nick Hart said. “They can protect us, they open up holes in the running game, but also there’s a lot of weapons, so it gives us the ability to take what the defense is giving us.”

Now, the focus is on Tri-West. So far, the Bruins defense has held off their playoff opponents to no more than 13 points per game. But, none of those opponents had Brady Allen as their play-caller, who passed for just shy of 300 yards last game.

“In the back of your mind, the emotions are high,” senior quarterback Brady Allen said. “I think in program history, we’ve been to this game three times and have never won it, so it’s definitely an anxious feeling of wanting to win that game and get to next week. But it’s definitely about being focused and taking it one game at a time.”

The Gibson Southern squad has been playing together for years. So, as they attempt to clinch the programs first semi-state title, they plan to use their chemistry to their advantage.

“We have about 23 seniors, we’ve been playing together since we were young, so our chemistry together has been so good,” senior wide receiver Rory Heltsley said. “We haven’t had a sectional championship game since before I was even in high school. We’ve won the sectionals and we go and win the regional, we got to keep the intensity up.”

The Titans will travel to the Indianapolis area, to face Tri-West at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.