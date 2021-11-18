Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Time running out to participate in Henderson’s vaccine incentive program

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The deadline is coming up to participate in Henderson’s COVID vaccine incentive program.

People who get vaccinated will get a $100 gift card.

That’s as long as you get your first shot by November 22.

T & T Drug Store, Midway Pharmacy, Butlers Apothecary and the Henderson County Health Department are all participating.

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vann Park Apartments
Name released of woman stabbed to death in Evansville
John Davis
Convicted child molester arrested again in Santa Claus, Ind.
Community mourns Brescia University baseball player dies in car crash
Community mourns after Brescia University baseball player dies in car crash
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Evansville
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Evansville
Toy store picking up the pieces after vandalism
Toy store picking up the pieces after vandalism

Latest News

Evansville leaders set to participate in homelessness experience project.
Evansville leaders set to participate in homelessness experience project
Inspections happening Thursday on Rockport Bridge
Time running out to participate in Henderson’s vaccine incentive program.
Time running out to participate in Henderson’s vaccine incentive program
Thursday Sunrise Headlines 11/18
Thursday Sunrise Headlines