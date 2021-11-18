Time running out to participate in Henderson’s vaccine incentive program
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The deadline is coming up to participate in Henderson’s COVID vaccine incentive program.
People who get vaccinated will get a $100 gift card.
That’s as long as you get your first shot by November 22.
T & T Drug Store, Midway Pharmacy, Butlers Apothecary and the Henderson County Health Department are all participating.
You can find more information here.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.