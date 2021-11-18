Birthday Club
Thursday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:10 AM CST
(WFIE) - The Tennessee Bureau of investigation released photos believed to be Jacob Clare of Beaver Dam as well as Amber and Noah Clare. The Amber Alert remains open for Jacob’s three-year-old son Noah.

Evansville’s tallest tower’s last days are numbered. Videos from a local museum capture the history of 420 Main that was constructed nearly 54 years ago.

A group of Evansville leaders are giving up their regular routines to raise awareness of homelessness. 48-hours in the life starts at noon today, and we’ll talk to one of those people who will hit the streets.

An Owensboro pastor is praying for a miracle this Christmas to be reunited with his family after nearly four years.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Evansville leaders set to participate in homelessness experience project.
Inspections happening Thursday on Rockport Bridge
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation releases new pictures in 3-year-old kidnapping case
Evansville leaders set to participate in homelessness experience project.
