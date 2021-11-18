Birthday Club
Owensboro group organizes backup Christmas parade

By Brady Williams
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Tricia Shyver said the Owensboro Christmas Parade has always been a tradition in her life, and it’s something she wants to pass on to her two sons.

“I can remember going with my parents every year and it was always a big deal,” Shyver said. “Now my kids are getting to the age where they’re going to start remembering things.”

So when the usual annual parade was canceled due to lack of support and struggles with fundraising, Shyver joked that she ought to organize a parade.

She said some folks took that pretty seriously.

“Now I’ve got a whole group of people behind me supporting it, and we’re making a parade,” Shyver said.

Their parade was approved by the city on Monday.

Director of Public Events Tim Ross said to have such a large event planned in a short period of time in a grass roots manner is almost its own Christmas miracle.

“It’s rare, honestly,” Ross said. “For someone new to take it on is certainly an undertaking, but we’re a resource and there’s lots of folks in the community kind of getting behind them to help out.”

Shyver said the work involved to plan everything from insurance to restrooms has been a massive undertaking.

They say the parade is all self-funded too.

Shyver said it costs $50 for each decorated vehicle or float to participate, and some local companies and groups have stepped up to help with logistics.

“We’re seeing a lot more families just participating, because they can,” she said. “We’re seeing a lot of involvement from small businesses rather than the large businesses.”

While this year’s parade may not be as large as the past eight decades worth of parades, Shyver said she hopes it can be more personal.

“We really just want to show the city what can happen when we all come together for one common cause,” she said.

The parade is set to roll out on December 18 at 4:30 p.m.

For more information or to sign up to be in the parade, Shyver has a Facebook group where people can message the event’s organizers.

