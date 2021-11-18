Owensboro Catholic football advances to quarterfinals

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In the bluegrass state, postseason quarterfinals kick off on Friday.

After a shutout win over Hancock County last week, Owensboro Catholic advanced to the class 2-A quaterfinal.

The Aces made it to the quarterfinals last season, but the last time they advanced to the semi-state was in 2010, the year they made it to state.

Although the Aces dropped their first five games of the regular season, they decided to get hot at the right time, now on a seven game winning streak heading into a tough Lexington Christian opponent.

“They’re a very well coached team,” Aces quarterback Lincoln Clancy said. “They’re always in the right spots, they’re very athletic, and get from sideline to sideline really well. We’re going to have to be sound up front. Our confidence is through the roof. We feel like nobody can stop us right now, we just have to go out and execute that.”

Owensboro Catholic will have their work cut out for them though as the undefeated Eagles are the number one team in the state. And they’ve scored at least 55 points in each of their last six games.

But, having a tough schedule all season, the Aces head into the game prepared for battle.

”We were very well battle-tested going into our district play this year and it showed with how we played in 2A football, and I keep saying, we are playing our best football at the right time,” Aces head coach Jason Morris said.

The Aces travel to Lexington Christian Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.