Muhlenberg Co. dispatchers can now get important info fast during emergencies

(WMTV)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky (WFIE) - Residents and businesses in Muhlenberg County can now sign up for a system aimed at saving lives in case of an emergency.

It’s called RapidSOS, and it gives important information to dispatchers as soon as call is made.

It includes caller location and medical information, which until now, they could only get by asking a 911 caller.

Officials say that can delay dispatch times and leave emergency crews under informed when responding to a scene.

“In emergencies, callers may be unable to have a cogent conversation with the 911 telecommunicator. With RapidSOS, telecommunicators are able to access the caller’s location in real-time, even as the caller is moving,” said Dispatch Supervisor David Knight.

Click here to create your free emergency health profile.

