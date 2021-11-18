Birthday Club
Man shot in Owensboro, suspect arrested

Charles R. Jean
Charles R. Jean(Daviess Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are investigating a shooting.

They say it happened around 6:45 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Clinton Place West.

Police say they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police say 42-year-old Charles R. Jean was found driving on Daniels Lane.

He was arrested and charged with assault and wanton endangerment.

Anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

