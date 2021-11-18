Man to be sentenced in Erica Owen murder

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The man who pled guilty in killing Erica Owen in Owensboro will be sentenced Thursday.

As we previously reported, Matthew Adams agreed to plead guilty to that murder in exchange for life in prison without parole.

Adams was facing the death penalty before that guilty plea.

Owen’s body was found at a home on Placid Place in Owensboro in 2018.

Owen had a domestic violence order against Adams.

