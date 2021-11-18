Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

A Love With No Borders: Owensboro pastor praying to reunite with family

By Shaelie Clark
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro pastor is praying to be reunited with his family after years without being with them.

Nearly two years ago, Pastor Kamlen Haokip was introduced as the new Burmese pastor at Bellevue Baptist in Owensboro.

He came to the states to study ministry, which meant leaving his wife and daughter in Myanmar for two years.

The plan was to return, but the doors to Bellevue opened and it was time to bring his family to Owensboro.

A global pandemic and civil war in Myanmar changed everything, sending this family on a journey they never dreamed they’d be on.

“She used to say, ' Daddy, why are you so far away from us?’ And ‘I feel so scared.’ You know, those moments broke my heart, and sometimes, I can’t even talk back. Just secretly, I had to wipe my tears. As a parent, it’s really hard times that we are going through.”

Our Shaelie Clark sat down with the family as they spent time together 8,000 miles apart.

You can catch their full story tonight on 14 News at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vann Park Apartments
Name released of woman stabbed to death in Evansville
John Davis
Convicted child molester arrested again in Santa Claus, Ind.
Community mourns Brescia University baseball player dies in car crash
Community mourns after Brescia University baseball player dies in car crash
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Evansville
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Evansville
Toy store picking up the pieces after vandalism
Toy store picking up the pieces after vandalism

Latest News

Man to be sentenced in Erica Owen murder.
Man to be sentenced in Erica Owen murder
Time running out to participate in Henderson’s vaccine incentive program.
Time running out to participate in Henderson’s vaccine incentive program
A Love With No Borders: Owensboro pastor praying to reunite with family.
A Love With No Borders: Owensboro pastor praying to reunite with family
Evansville leaders set to participate in homelessness experience project.
Evansville leaders set to participate in homelessness experience project