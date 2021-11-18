A Love With No Borders: Owensboro pastor praying to reunite with family.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro pastor is praying to be reunited with his family after years without being with them.

Nearly two years ago, Pastor Kamlen Haokip was introduced as the new Burmese pastor at Bellevue Baptist in Owensboro.

He came to the states to study ministry, which meant leaving his wife and daughter in Myanmar for two years.

The plan was to return, but the doors to Bellevue opened and it was time to bring his family to Owensboro.

A global pandemic and civil war in Myanmar changed everything, sending this family on a journey they never dreamed they’d be on.

“She used to say, ' Daddy, why are you so far away from us?’ And ‘I feel so scared.’ You know, those moments broke my heart, and sometimes, I can’t even talk back. Just secretly, I had to wipe my tears. As a parent, it’s really hard times that we are going through.”

Our Shaelie Clark sat down with the family as they spent time together 8,000 miles apart.

