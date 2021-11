MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Inspections will take place Thursday on the Rockport Bridge.

That’s Highway 62 in Muhlenberg County over the Green River.

It’s from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Next Monday, drivers can expect delays on the Spottsville Bridge on Highway 60 during those same hours.

