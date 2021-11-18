Birthday Club
Ind. reports 64 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 3,939 new COVID-19 cases and 29 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 1,065,717 cases and 16,647 deaths.

The map shows 64 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 33 news cases in Warrick County, 20 new cases in Dubois County, 15 new cases in Pike County, 13 new Gibson County, seven new cases in Posey County, six new cases in Perry County and five new cases came out of Spencer County.

There were no newly reported deaths in our area.

The state COVID map shows Vanderburgh, Warrick, Dubois, Perry, Posey, and Gibson Counties are all back in the orange on the metrics map.

Only Spencer and Pike Counties are in yellow.

Any Hoosier five and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 33,471 cases, 493 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 8,578 cases, 135 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 11,744 cases, 189 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 2,756 cases, 52 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 3,924 cases, 44 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 6,846 cases, 116 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 3,495 cases, 46 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 2,381 cases, 44 deaths

